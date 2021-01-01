Boost for Sevilla as Morocco goalkeeper Bounou returns for must-win Borussia Dortmund clash

The Morocco international is among the 24 players selected by Julen Lopetegui after his timely recovery from a hand injury

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is back in contention for Sevilla's crucial Champions League encounter against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday.

The Spanish outfit is currently trailing 3-2 and will need to win in order to boost their chances of qualifying for the quarter-final stage.

Bounou suffered a hand injury during his team's 2-0 loss to Barcelona in a La Liga encounter on February 27.

In his absence, Sevilla were knocked out of the Copa del Rey after a 3-2 aggregate defeat to Barca and they also suffered a 2-1 La Liga loss at Elche on Saturday.

Bounou has been a key fixture in Julen Lopetegui’s side this season and his return in goal is expected to boost their ambitions of advancing in the Champions League.

The 29-year-old was close to setting a club record after playing seven matches without conceding a goal across all competitions earlier this year until Dortmund edged Sevilla 3-2 in the first leg of their round of 16 fixture a fortnight ago.

Bounou, alongside Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, are the goalkeepers to have conceded the fewest goals in La Liga this season (13), with the Moroccan having played 19 games - three fewer than his Slovenian counterpart.

Also included in Sevilla’s 24-man travelling squad is his compatriot Youssef En-Nesyri who has scored 17 goals in all competitions so far in this campaign – including four goals in the Champions League.

The Moroccan duo will be focused on helping Los Nervionenses turn around their first leg setback at Signal Iduna Park and advance to the next stage.