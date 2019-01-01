Bony and Doumbia wanted as Lukaku's deputies at Inter Milan - reports

The two African stars are currently free agents and are in search of a new challenge before the close of the European transfer window

Ivorian forwards Wilfried Bony and Seydou Doumbia have emerged as transfer targets for Milan this summer, according to reports.

The Nerazzurri want the African stars as back-ups to Romelu Lukaku in the 2019-20 season.

Bony is yet to find a new club after leaving Championship side at the end of the season while his compatriot is also a free agent after leaving Girona this month.

Following 's relegation from , Doumbia who scored two goals in 17 games, left the Catalonia outfit in search for top-flight football and he is not new to Italian football having previously played for .

Bony, who has been keeping himself fit by training with League Two club Newport County, admitted recent talks with the Italian clubs before the September 2 transfer deadline.

The former star rediscovered his scoring touch in the second half of the 2018-19 season with Al Arabi, where he scored five goals in seven matches in the Stars League.

The international players could be cost-effective options for Antonio Conte's side who spent €80 million to lure Lukaku from earlier this month.