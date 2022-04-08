Bodo/Glimt manager 'attacked' Roma goalkeeping coach after Europa Conference League clash, claims Pellegrini

Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini claims Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen “attacked” the Serie A side’s goalkeeping coach Nuno Gomes at the end of their Europa Conference quarter-final first leg tie.

The Norwegian minnows claimed the notable scalp of Italian heavyweights once again on Thursday by securing a 2-1 win on home soil and are now unbeaten in three meetings with Jose Mourinho’s side this season.

They had fallen behind when Pellegrini opened the scoring, but bounced back in style and saw an 89th-minute effort from Hugo Vetlesen spark scenes of wild celebration.

What has been said?

Emotions were still running high when both teams made their way back to the dressing rooms, with Pellegrini accusing Knutsen of taking things too far as tempers began to boil over.

He told Sky Sport Italia: “Something truly unpleasant just happened. The changing rooms are opposite and Knutsen began to say something to our coach and then attacked.

“It is an unpleasant act for competition and fair play. We're sorry because we came here with respect, but such acts are an insult to Rome and to the competition. It is a shame.”

Reports in Italy suggest that Norwegian police interviewed Knutsen, Gomes and those players that witnessed the incident before both sides went on their way.

The bigger picture

Roma now have it all to do in the second leg of their continental last-eight encounter, with Bodo/Glimt due to pay a visit to Stadio Olimpico next Thursday.

Mourinho, who endured a Norwegian trip to forget by previously suffering a 6-1 defeat to the same opposition back in October 2021, remains confident that his team can prevail.

