Boca Juniors vs Talleres: How to watch Liga Argentina matches

The reigning league champions will hope to extend their unbeaten at home against the struggling 'T'

Argentine football begins its program for 2021 with the playing of the Copa Liga Profesional.

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.

Boca was crowned 2019-20 league champions in March after coming out on top during the 23-game season, and also triumphed in the following Copa Diego Armando Maradona, which ended in January.

In lieu of beginning a new league season, the Argentine footballing authorities have instead sanctioned another cup competition, which will run from February to May.

The 26 Primera Division clubs have been split into two groups, with each side playing each other once.

In addition there will be one inter-zonal game every week, where Boca and River, Racing Club and Independiente and the rest of Argentina's Clasico rivals will face off in a series of clashes.

The top four teams from each group then advance to a play-off stage, which will take place in a straight knock-out format in order to yield a single winner.

Fanatiz has the rights to the Copa de la Liga Profesional worldwide, excluding Argentina, Germany, Austria, Portugal, Israel, Russia, Sweden and the Balkans.

How to watch Boca Juniors vs Talleres

Boca performed a clean sweep in domestic competition over 2020 with league and cup wins, and once more start out as one of the favourites in this new tournament.

That success, though, was overshadowed by a disappointing exit from the Copa Libertadores at the hands of Santos, extending the club's drought to 14 years.

The pressure is on to perform at continental level, but Boca, who are currently unbeaten in the competition following last week's Superclasico draw with River Plate, will also be expected to reach the latter stages of this Copa as a bare minimum.

Talleres have endured a tough start to the 2021 season, winning just one of their opening five games to languish near the bottom of Zone 2.

Live Stream: Fanatiz English ( stream now )

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 21 5pm/8pm Boca Juniors vs Talleres Fanatiz

Boca Juniors vs Talleres team news

Former Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo is in line to make his full debut for Boca in the place of the suspended Carlos Zambrano, after featuring for the first time off the bench in the Superclasico.

The visitors have received a boost in the return of Joel Sonora, who has recovered from injury and could feature at the Bombonera.

Watch all this weekend's Copa Liga Profesional matches on Fanatiz with a 7-day free trial.

What other Copa Liga Profesional matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel March 21 2:30pm/5:30pm San Lorenzo vs Aldosivi Fanatiz March 21 5pm/8pm Boca Juniors vs Talleres Fanatiz March 22 3pm/6pm Arsenal vs Platense Fanatiz March 22 5:15pm/8:15pm Racing Club vs Argentinos Jrs Fanatiz

All games are live streamed on Fanatiz and you can sign up to watch free here.