Blow for PSG as Jose Mourinho decides to STAY at Roma for another season

The Portuguese coach wants to see out his contract in the Italian capital which expires at the end of next season.

Mourinho will see out contract

Made decision over international break

PSG expected to change managers in summer

WHAT HAPPENED? Mourinho has made up his mind to continue as Roma coach until his contract expires in 2024, according to the Corriere dello Sport. The 60-year-old has considered his future over the international break while spending time with his family in London and opted to stay where he is for another season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Chelsea manager's decision is a blow to PSG, who are expected to change managers at the end of the season. Mourinho is one of a host of names tipped to replace Christophe Galtier in charge of the Ligue 1 side. Inter have also been advised to bring in Mourinho if Simone Inzgahi loses his job at San Siro.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mourinho arrived at Roma in 2021 and led the club to their first major European title last season with victory in the Europa Conference League. Roma are in contention in Europe again this season, having made it to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, and sit in fifth place in Serie A.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? Mourinho's team are back in Serie A action on Sunday against Sampdoria.