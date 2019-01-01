Live Scores
African All Stars

Blow for Senegal as Cheikh Ndoye suffers season-ending injury

Comments()
PASCAL POCHARD-CASABIANCA/AFP/Getty Images
The 33-year-old will play no part in the rest of the campaign after damaging his knee during the Teranga Lions' last international outing

French Ligue 1 side Angers have ruled captain Cheikh Ndoye out for the rest of 2018-19 season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in March.

Ndoye was initially diagnosed with sprain after limping out of Senegal's international friendly against Mali that ended 2-1 in favour of Aliou Cisse's men.

Upon his return from national team duty, the midfielder traveled with the rest of his Angers teammates to Marseille for a Ligue 1 fixture but was an unused substitute in the encounter.

Article continues below

Editors' Picks

Further examinations on the knee revealed a torn ligament which rules him out of action for a lengthy period of time.

The 33-year-old played a part in Senegal's qualification to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and his injury comes a blow for Aliou Cisse ahead of the finals in Egypt later in June.

Last August, Ndoye returned to Angers for a second stint on loan from Championship Birmingham City and has made 27 league appearances for Les Scoistes who are 12th in the Ligue 1 standings with 38 points from 31 games.

Close