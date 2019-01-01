Blow for Man Utd as Martial, Pogba & Shaw to miss West Ham clash but Solskjaer 'hopeful' over James

The Norwegian boss has revealed that a prized trio will be absent for the Red Devils once again for a trip to the London Stadium

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw will all miss 's trip to West Ham this weekend, but he is hopeful Daniel James can still feature.

Pogba has been unavailable since sustaining an ankle injury in a 1-1 draw at on August 31, while Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw have both been recovering from knocks suffered against the week before.

James, meanwhile, picked up an injury during last Saturday's 1-0 win over , which forced him to miss a clash against Astana yesterday.

When asked if Pogba and Martial would be fit enough to face West Ham on Sunday, Solskjaer told a press conference: "Not really, no. They've not been training yet so I don't think so. [Luke] won't be ready.

"Daniel James? I don't know. He's not trained in the last few days. Hopefully, but not sure. We'll have a recovery day with everyone tomorrow and we'll see on Saturday."

