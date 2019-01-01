Blow for Man Utd as Martial and Lingard ruled out for up to three weeks

The two Red Devils stars will miss out on some crucial matches in the weeks ahead

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard will miss out on Manchester United's clashes with Chelsea and Liverpool due to injury.

Lingard and Martial were forced out of this week's Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain with groin and hamstring injuries, respectively.

As a result, they'll miss the club's FA Cup clash with Chelsea on Monday as well as a Premier League battle with title contenders Liverpool on February 24.

One possible replacement named was 17-year-old striker Mason Greenwood but the youngster is also injured, preventing him from making his debut in their stead.

"I think they'll be out for two-to three weeks," Solskjaer said of the two.

"Then you're looking at young players, Mason Greenwood, it's your time to step in, and he's injured unfortunately, out for a couple of weeks as well.

"Sometimes that's how the luck goes but Mason will get his chance."

Lingard was forced out of the 2-0 defeat to PSG late in the first half, replaced by a relatively ineffective Alexis Sanchez in stoppage time.

Solskjaer himself said there was little he could do to help the struggling Chilean, who failed to make an impact in his appearance.

Martial, meanwhile, was removed at halftime for Juan Mata after carrying an injury through the first half, as Solskjaer was forced into making two changes.

Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku will likely be given chances to prove themselves in the coming weeks while Solskjaer also says Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes are in contention.

"Chance for anyone who plays, Alexis, Romelu, Chongy or Angel," Solskjaer said.

"Anthony and Jesse have done really well for us, they’re vital but then again with Rom and Alexis, they’ve got different skill sets and will be able to show what they can do. So we just need to gel a team together for Monday."

Following the clashes against Chelsea and Liverpool, Manchester United then face a visit to Crystal Palace and a clash with Southampton at Old Trafford in Premier League play.

Then comes the Champions League return leg in Paris, as the Red Devils look to overcome their two-goal deficit without the likes of Paul Pogba, who will miss out after being sent off in Tuesday's defeat at Old Trafford.