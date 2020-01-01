Blow for Liverpool as injured Mane forced off against Wolves

Sadio Mane went off injured in the first half of the Premier League clash between and at Molineux.

The star pulled up after running to meet a Mohamed Salah backheel around 32 minutes into the game.

Mane immediately signalled to the Liverpool bench that he needed to come off and he was replaced soon after by recent arrival Takumi Minamino.

It was unclear what the problem was with Mane, although it appeared to be muscular as he made his way down the tunnel.

Any long-term problem for Mane would be a blow to Jurgen Klopp, the forward having scored 11 and assisted a further six goals in the league this season.

The Reds were 1-0 up at the time of the injury, Jordan Henderson having broken the deadlock with a header from Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner.

Liverpool will be hoping Mane's injury is not severe as it comes at a busy time for the Anfield outfit. Three days after the match against Wolves, Klopp's team travel to Shrewsbury for their fourth round tie and then return to Premier League action with an away game against West Ham on January 29. Then, on February 1, they return to Anfield to take on .

Liverpool sat 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League heading into the midweek clash and remain unbeaten in the competition this season.

