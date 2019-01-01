Blow for Liverpool as goalkeeper Alisson taken off injured in season opener against Norwich
Comments()
Getty Images
Liverpool suffered a huge early-season blow as Alisson was removed in the first half of their season opener against Norwich City
The goalkeeper slipped while taking a quick goal kick and grabbed at the back of his leg before falling down to the turf in pain.
After staying down for several minutes, the Brazilian limped off the pitch slowly and was replaced by Adrian in the 39th minute, with the Reds already up 3-0 at Anfield.
It was a first Premier League appearance since May 2018 for the Spaniard, whose contract was not renewed by West Ham at the end of last season.
Adrian was only signed earlier this week as a replacement for Simon Mignolet, who joined Club Brugges in a £8.2 million ($10m) switch.
More to follow...