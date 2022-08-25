'Biggest club in England!' - Bold claim from Casemiro after £70m Man Utd transfer

Casemiro has expressed his delight at joining 13-time Premier League champions Manchester United and hailed them as the "biggest club in England".

Casemiro joined Red Devils from Real Madrid

The Brazilian is the club's fourth signing this season

Dream come true for Casemiro to play in Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Champions League-winning midfielder completed a £70 million ($83m) move to the Red Devils from Real Madrid earlier in the transfer window and was unveiled at Old Trafford during the club's Premier League tie against Liverpool.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to the club's official website, Casemiro said: "It's the biggest club in England. It's the club with the most amount of titles. So, I'm really happy and just can't wait to get going. The Premier League is a dream to play in. The ground breathes football and I'm delighted to be here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester United needed major reinforcement in their midfield and in Casemiro they finally got a world-class option. The Red Devils had earlier pursued Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong in the same position.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? After signing Casemiro, Manchester United are now being heavily linked with Ajax star Antony. The Red Devils are reportedly looking to land the Brazilian forward for a fee of around €94m (£79m/$94m).