Bielsa declares Australian ambitions after Socceroos rejection

The South American coach is eager to work Down Under noting the football potential in the country

After guiding to a last-minute 2-1 win over Western Sydney Wanderers at Bankwest Stadium on Saturday, Marcelo Bielsa has revealed his desire to one day coach in .

The Argentine was among a number of names linked as a possible successor to Ange Postecoglou for the Socceroos job in 2017 but was never truly considered.

That's despite Bielsa himself admitting he was and remains interested in working Down Under.

"Always I had the illusion that this could be an option (coaching the Socceroos) or at a minimum to talk with them, to know what they want. Finally, this contact never happened," Bielsa said.

"I understand perfectly why it was like this but honestly, I would like to be part of the football of this country.

"The country could be dangerous because finally their football is growing. They are at an age in football that will give the national team a chance to get success."

Bielsa was at his trademark best on Saturday as he rode the touchline in Western Sydney and sat on his iconic bucket.

After the match, which saw Pablo Hernandez score a 95th-minute winner, the Leeds coach was also involved in a warm exchange with Wanderers coach Markus Babbel.

Having narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season, Bielsa is determined for Leeds to go one better in this coming campaign.

“If we can improve what we made last season obviously we can arrive at the goal we want to achieve," he said.

“The last season, our idea, our goal, was promotion, but finally we didn’t get it."