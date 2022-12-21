Beth Mead wins BBC Sports Personality of the Year as England Women named best team

Beth Mead has been named the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, while England Women were given the award for team of 2022.

Mead first women's footballer to win award

England Women named Team of the Year

Sarina Wiegman gets Coach of the Year

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal forward Mead was a pivotal part of England's Euro 2022 winning team. She won the tournament's Golden Boot, having scored six goals and made five assists, and was named Player of the Tournament.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mead is the first woman football player to be honoured at the BBC awards ceremony, while her Lionesses side was named Team of the Year and manager Sarina Wiegman was given the title of Coach of the Year.

Mead, however, was on crutches at the ceremony after she tore her ACL.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "I'm speechless for once," said Mead. "I'm incredibly honoured to win this award. I wouldn't have done it without the girls. The team have backed me. Yes, I've won this accolade, I've scored a few goals but I wouldn't have done it without them."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MEAD? The Arsenal forward is currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will hope to be fit in time for the 2023 World Cup.