'Best right-back ever!' - Neville makes BIG prediction for Alexander-Arnold if he can find defensive consistency

Gary Neville has claimed Trent Alexander-Arnold could become the best right-back ever with some adjustment to his defensive game.

WHAT HAPPENED? After being snubbed by Gareth Southgate on England duty, all eyes were on Alexander-Arnold this weekend. The right-back had a torrid time against Leandro Trossard, ending up on the floor as the winger scored the first goal of a hat-trick, but Neville believes he could be the best ever in his position with some adjustment's to his game.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking on Monday Night Football, Neville picked out a few areas Alexander-Arnold could improve in before saying: "The hard part of the game he is doing. No full-back that I have ever seen in this country can do what he can do, so if he can just work on those four basic things and get those consistency elements with those things, we won't have just one of the best attacking right-backs this country has ever produced, we'll probably have the best right-back the world has ever produced!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Liverpool full-back has experienced a brilliant few years, winning everything possible at club level. However, he has often found himself on the receiving end of criticism regarding his defending. Many believe it is a serious flaw in his game, holding him back from being considered England's best right-back.

WHAT NEXT FOR ALEXANDER-ARNOLD? Liverpool and Alexander-Arnold have endured an extremely tough start to the season, picking up just 10 points from seven games so far. A huge Champions League double header against Rangers sandwiches a tough test at table-toppers Arsenal as the Reds look to get their season back on track.