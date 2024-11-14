18 of the best football documentaries to watch right now

Delve into the stories behind the scoreline

Football documentaries have become an increasingly popular way of getting behind-the-scenes insight into the sport like never before. Fans are being given unparalleled access to the teams they support to understand how they train, the reasons behind that one signing, and even uncover new stories.

While cinematic portrayals of our favourite players and managers are nice, there's nothing like getting the real deal. Luckily, filmmakers have found a way to document one of the biggest sports in the world to bring some extraordinary stories to our screens.

That being said, we've compiled the best football documentaries that you can watch right now. Whether you want to brush up on your behind-the-scenes knowledge, need an escape over the weekend, or simply want to binge-watch something - there's an option for everyone.

Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In (2021)

Amazon

If you've watched Premier League football for some time now, it's hard not to know the legend of Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scotsman was the leading figurehead for Manchester United, serving as head coach for over 26 years - which is something unimaginable in modern football. The documentary, which is available to Amazon Prime members, explores Ferguson's personal life and the rollercoaster managerial journey - delving into insights that have never been shared before.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

LFG (2021)

NowTV

Get ready to be equally infuriated and inspired by this documentary. LFG explores the U.S. women's team's legal battle to be paid equally to their male counterparts. With multiple World Cup titles and Olympic medals, their unequal treatment was a huge story around the world. Featuring some well-known faces, including the likes of Megan Rapinoe and Jessica McDonald - this isn't one to miss.

Where to watch: NowTV

Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story (2023)

Hulu

True crime meets football, in this documentary, which documents the infamous 'Wagatha Christie' moment, which had British football lovers at the edge of their seats. It all happened when Coleen Rooney suspected that someone on her Instagram followers was leaking stories to The S*n. So, she set up an ingenious trap which revealed the alleged perpetrator... Rebekah Vardy. You need to watch this one with a bag of popcorn to see the real drama unfold in the aftermath.

Where to watch: Hulu

Diego Maradona (2019)

Amazon Prime

He's somewhat a controversial figure but there's no doubting his ability on the football pitch. Diego Maradona is a collection of footage taken from over 500 hours of video from the late player's personal archives. In this critically acclaimed documentary, the people who knew the larger-than-life character best lend their voice to his story.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Footeuses (2020)

Yard / YouTube

Women's football documentaries are a rarity on most platforms. But they're popping up if you look closely enough, and French brand Yard is leading the way in redefining how stories are told. Footeuses, which means footballers in French, look at the women and girls who are breaking barriers in France after the country hosted the 2019 World Cup. It sheds light on the realities and prejudices female football players face whilst trying to chase their dreams in the sport.

Where to watch: Yard on YouTube

Welcome to Wrexham (2022-present)

FX

Two Hollywood stars changed the fortune of a small Welsh club when they purchased it in a shock move. The news was also met with some scepticism by local fans and the wider footballing community. But, to our relief, this story has amazing twists and turns, which see an American and Canadian team up to put their all into revamping Wrexham football club on and off the pitch. Heartwarming, lovely stories, behind-the-scenes comedy - what more could you want?

Where to watch: Hulu

Take Us Home: Leeds United (2020)

Amazon Prime

Think of this as the prequel to Leeds United's title-clinching season of 2019/20 which gives this documentary some real underdog energy. Marcelo Bielsa guided the team to the Premier League after a 15-year absence from top-tier English football, and this film is about how they did it. If you liked the way Leicester City's Premier League win broke the status quo, you'd love this story about revival and hope, which all finally came to fruition.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Matildas: The World At Our Feet (2023)

Disney+

If you're a fan of women's football, then you're going to love this behind-the-scenes look at how Australia prepared for a home World Cup in 2023. Featuring stars like Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler, you get to see how players experience the pressure, ambitions - ups and downs - and everything in between to prepare for a big occasion.

Where to watch: Disney+

Women's Football In India (2018)

DW / YouTube

The beauty of football is that it truly is a global sport. German media outlet Deutsche Welle has curated a brilliant series of documentaries on their Kick Off channel, and this is just one of them. India might not be a country you associate with football, but this is a heartwarming story about how three women meet up in Mapusa, North Goa, to play football together despite the barriers they individually face.

Where to watch: DW on YouTube

All Or Nothing Series (2018-present)

Amazon Prime

This series is a fan favourite and one that has established itself with access to some of the top clubs around the world. Its current portfolio includes a look at the dressing room and club dealings at Manchester City, Tottenham, Juventus and the Brazil national team. So, if you've ever wondered how Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola lead their teams, these will certainly give you some idea.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Beckham (2023)

Netflix

We all know who David Beckham is - but if you want to know all the behind-the-scenes gossip and revelations of this career, you need to watch this series. From the infamous boot incident with Sir Alex Ferguson to his relationship with posh spice Victoria Beckham - it's all in the documentary.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bob Marley Legacy - Rhythm Of The Game (2020)

Bob Marley / YouTube

Rhythm Of The Game is part of a short collection of films on the Bob Marley YouTube channel which are dedicated to several parts of the Reggae star's life. His love for football is well known and ever immortalised with Ajax after a DJ played the Jamaican's track 'Three Little Birds' at their stadium. This documentary is for music and sports lovers alike and showcases the joy football can bring.

Where to watch: Bob Marley on YouTube

Shame In The Game - Racism In Football (2020)

Have you wondered why taking the knee was adopted in the Premier League? There's no denying that racism in football has become more exposed in the last couple of years. – and this BBC documentary re-visits incidents up and down the league, both in the men's and women's game, to expose racism against fans and players at football grounds.

Where to watch: BBC iPlayer

Rooney (2022)

Amazon Prime

Wayne Rooney's triumphs with Manchester United are well known but in this Amazon documentary, England's top goalscorer gives the inside story of what went on behind the scenes of his tumultuous career. The papers could only give one side of the story but now Rooney gets the chance to set the record straight, on both the good and the bad.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Football's Coming Out (2022)

Channel 4

Sexuality is still a taboo subject in football and there are currently no openly gay male footballers at the highest level of English football. This documentary investigates what happens when a player does share this with the world. It features players from the past and present in a revealing piece that questions why football makes it difficult for players to come out.

Where to watch: Channel4

Sunderland Til' I Die (2018-present)

Netflix

This is undoubtedly one of the famous documentaries that reignited the magic of the film form in football. It's an honest and revealing look at the downward trajectory of a club like no other. You can see what the table looks like at the end of the day, but this one proves there's so much more that goes on in private that fans usually don't get to see.

Where to watch: Netflix

Women In Football - Why Was It Banned? (2019)

talkSPORT / Youtube

It's somewhat common knowledge that women's football had to rebuild itself after the Football Association banned it more than 100 years ago. But, if you don't know the history, this documentary is a great insight into the archaic views which closed the opportunity for generations of women to play the sport.

Where to watch: talkSPORT on YouTube

Football's Most Dangerous Rivalry (2012)

Vice / YouTube

VICE is known for dipping into subcultures both in society's niche and hidden corners. This documentary on the rivalry between Scottish sides Rangers and Celtic is no different. The film, which is just under an hour, opens up the dark world of violence, racial slurs and the volatile side of the game.

Where to watch: VICE on YouTube