'Best day of my life!' - Arsenal star Smith Rowe elated after scoring in derby win over Tottenham

The 21-year-old scored one goal and assisted another as his side made it three Premier League wins in a row

Emile Smith Rowe said scoring in Arsenal's 3-1 win against Tottenham on Sunday made it the best day of his life.

Smith Rowe scored the opening goal and set up Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the second as his side dominated against their north London rivals.

The 21-year-old became the youngest Arsenal player to score against Spurs in a Premier League match since 2014, and he was delighted his family were there to see it.

What has been said?

"It’s probably the best day of my life," he said to Sky Sports after the match.

"I’ve always dreamt of this day to score for Arsenal against Tottenham. With my family here, it’s the best feeling ever."

Arsenal have won three Premier League games in a row to turn their form around after a disastrous start to the campaign.

Best day of my life!❤️ pic.twitter.com/kAoOgoo9QK — Emile Smith Rowe (@emilesmithrowe) September 26, 2021

Asked what advice coach Mikel Arteta had given the team, Smith Rowe said: "He just tells us to keep calm. Also the fans and the players give us so much confidence as well."

He added to BBC Sport: "The fans have done so much for us today and we want to thank them as much as we can.

"I feel like we've worked so hard. We had a tough start to the season. I feel like it's going really well at the moment but we need to keep our heads on."

What did Arteta say about Smith Rowe?

Smith Rowe has now netted twice for Arsenal this season, having come off the bench to score in the 3-0 win against Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Arteta believes the Arsenal academy graduate, along with Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka, give the club reason for optimism.

He told reporters: "Well he has scored two in the last two games. I think today was a great example of the senior players showing big leadership.

"The likes of Auba scoring a goal. And then two academy players who have been raised in our system coming in and scoring two goals."

