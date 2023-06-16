'One of the best coaches in USMNT history' - Alexi Lalas blasts claim that returning Gregg Berhalter is 'average'

Alexi Lalas has defended manager Gregg Berhalter after his reappointment, insisting he is "one of the best coaches" in the nation's history.

USMNT have reappointed Berhalter

Will aim to lead nation into 2026 World Cup

Lalas has defended his record

WHAT HAPPENED? Lalas insists that Berhalter has a superb record that means he will go down as one of the finest coaches the USMNT has had. Indeed, he won the Nations League in 2021, took the team to the 2022 World Cup and qualified from the group stages with an incredibly young squad. In his 60 total games in charge, the USMNT lost just 12 of them, winning 37 and drawing 11.

WHAT THEY SAID: Answering a tweet claiming Berhalter is "average", Lalas said: "Berhalter is statistically one of best coaches in USMNT history. He won Gold Cup, Nations League, dominated Mexico, qualified for World Cup, undefeated in WC group, recruited multiple dual-nationals, and obviously earned respect of core group of US players. That’s not average."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Berhalter initially left his role in a wave of controversy, when an incident of domestic abuse from his time as a college student came to light. Gio Reyna's family were said to be involved in a blackmail plot regarding the information, with the pair having previously clashed at the World Cup.

The 49-year-old left his position as manager after those revelations but an investigation cleared him to be considered as a candidate and has enabled him to return. The same probe found that Reyna's family had repeatedly attempted to meddle in USMNT matters to advance his career.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Berhalter will take over as manager after the Gold Cup, with BJ Callaghan guiding them through that tournament as interim coach.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!