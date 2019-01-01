Besiktas sign €5m Nkoudou from Tottenham

The French winger will continue his career in Turkey after failing to make an impact during his three years in the Premier League

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has joined from .

The winger has signed a four-year deal with the Black Eagles after failing to make the grade in the Premier League.

Nkoudou moved from to Tottenham in 2016 but saw his first-team opportunities severely restricted.

Now he will look to relaunch his career in after leaving north London on Thursday.

"We have reached agreement with Turkish Super Lig side Beşiktaş for the transfer of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou," Spurs confirmed on their official website.

"Having joined us from French side Marseille in 2016, the winger made 27 appearances in our colours, scoring once, and spent time on loan with and AS ."

The 24-year-old has had loan spells with Burnley and Monaco and has now been allowed to leave Spurs for a reported €5 million (£4.52m/$5.5m) - less than half the fee that Tottenham originally paid Marseille for his services.

Nkoudou's sale is the latest piece of business in what has been a hectic transfer period for the finalists, following several windows of almost non-existent activity.

Tanguy Ndombele, Ryan Sessegnon, Giovani Lo Celso and Jack Clarke were all signed by Spurs over the summer, although the latter returned immediately to on loan.

Kieran Trippier went the other way, meanwhile, departing Tottenham for , while Vincent Janssen also departed for with Monterrey.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have started the 2019-20 season with victory over followed by a thrilling 2-2 draw with , with 's visit to London on Sunday their next Premier League engagement.