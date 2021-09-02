Besiktas land Pjanic loan as Barcelona cuts continue
Barcelona have announced the loan of Miralem Pjanic to Besiktas on Thursday as their squad trimming continues.
Pjanic follows Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ilaix Moriba and many others out of Camp Nou with the club desperate to clear wages and reduce debt.
The midfielder spent just one season in Spain following his arrival from Juventus last summer.
Editors' Picks
- Can Man Utd or Everton beat Chelsea, Man City or Arsenal to a Women’s Champions League place?
- Chelsea's summer transfer window: Are Lukaku and Saul enough to win the title?
- Hulk returns from wilderness for Brazil World Cup qualifiers and Argentina grudge match
- Grealish will never be England's Zidane says Waddle as he warns of Le Tissier trap
Besiktas unveil Pjanic capture
Loan fee
Besiktas announced on their official website that they will pay €2.7 million in order to secure the player.
His loan runs until next June.
Pjanic's record in La Liga
The 31-year-old made just six domestic starts last year as injuries and poor form kept him out of Ronald Koeman's plans.
However, his contributions in Serie A before joining Barcelona were significant, and Besiktas will hope he returns to the level he played at with Juventus.