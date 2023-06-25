Bernardo Silva to stay at Man City? Treble winners to offer midfielder new contract to fend off PSG, Barcelona & Saudi interest

Manchester City hope to fight off interest from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabia by committing Bernardo Silva to a new contract.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese midfielder remains a key part of Pep Guardiola's treble-winning City team. The Times reports that the Champions League victors are willing to give him an improved contract to retain his services beyond this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Silva has long been the subject of interest from Barcelona, while it was reported this month that PSG are already in talks with him, having made him a top priority for the summer transfer window. Saudi side Al-Hilal have now emerged as a candidate to sign the 28-year-old, but City hope to prevent him from following compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo to the Middle East

AND WHAT'S MORE: Silva still has two years left on his contract, but he has been cryptic about his future in recent months. Asked again if he will stay at City after their Champions League success, he said: "Honestly, I don’t know. We’ll see what happens in the next few weeks and months."

WHAT NEXT FOR SILVA? The Portugal international will rest up over the summer and consider his options before preparations for the new season begin.