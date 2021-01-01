Benzema disappointed by 'perfect man' Zidane's Real Madrid departure

Karim Benzema says Zinedine Zidane is the "perfect man" and is disappointed to see the coach leave Real Madrid.

Zidane left his post this week with a year left on his contract after a disappointing season.

Madrid failed to win a single trophy in 2020-21, as they finished runners-up to Atletico Madrid in La Liga and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Benzema is grateful for all his compatriot has done in charge of the club and for the support he has offered him.

"Zizou has always been behind me, supported, and helped to reach this level," he said at a press conference on Sunday.

"I will thank him every day. Of course I am disappointed that he is leaving Real, because he is a great manager and has won a lot of trophies.

"On a human level, he is the perfect man. I would say the word magnificent even to describe it. But that's how it is, and life goes on."

It is not yet known where the 48-year-old will continue his coaching career.

He had been linked with a return to his former side Juventus as Andrea Pirlo departed the Italian giants this week.

But Massimiliano Allegri has been appointed as the former midfielder's successor.

Madrid, meanwhile, are said to be interested in hiring Mauricio Pochettino as Zidane's replacement.

But club legend Raul, who is currently in charge of Real Madrid Castilla, is also a candidate to take the helm at the first-team.

