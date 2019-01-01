Benni McCarthy: I want to coach in Europe before Bafana Bafana

The City mentor has expressed his desire to one day coach the national team but not right now

coach Benni McCarthy admits he holds aspirations of coaching Bafana Bafana, but for now, his focus is on conquering the South African domestic league.

McCarthy is set for his third season in the South African top-flight and while he might have been seen as a novice previously, his exploits with the Citizens have shown he can mix it with the very best.

Nonetheless, the former striker has often been touted as the future head of the national team, but that is not his immediate goal.

“I’ve set goals for the team and myself. We [City] are going for the title,” McCarthy was quoted as saying by IOL.

City have finished fifth and fourth respectively in McCarthy’s last two seasons with the club and he will be seeking significant improvement if his side is to challenge for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.

McCarthy, though, has made just two new signings, bringing on board Abbubaker Mobara, who joins from Bucs and former Cape Town striker Tashreeq Morris.

“I’ve had two seasons in which I’ve learnt a lot, worked hard, and the team has been there and thereabouts,” he added.

Article continues below

However, even if McCarthy does claim the league title, he has revealed his desire to first return to Europe where he made his name as a player becoming the only South African to lift the coveted Uefa trophy, before returning to take over as national team coach.

“I started this project at City and I want to cap it off with something special,” McCarthy explained.

“After that, the plan is to educate myself even further by coaching in Europe. And then, one day, come back and take the national team (Bafana) where it’s supposed to be,” he expressed.