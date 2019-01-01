Benin striker Mounie reveals group stage ambition at Africa Cup of Nations

The Huddersfield Town frontman talks about the Squirrels' objective at the biennial continental gathering

-based Benin striker Steve Mounie says the national team have set sights on claiming a historic first win at the , which commences on Friday.

Drawn in Group F alongside cup holders , four-time champions and Guinea-Bissau, the Squirrels undoubtedly have a tricky challenge ahead at the June 21-July 19 tournament in .

It will be Benin's fourth appearance at the competition and their first outing since 2010.

“Benin have never won a match at the tournament so if we win one game, we will be in the history books and that will be great for us,” forward Mounie told the Guardian.

“It doesn’t matter who it is against. Our first aim is to win a game and then we will see if we can get out of the group.

“We are not well known and some of the players don’t play in the best divisions but they deserve to play at a higher level.

“I feel we will surprise a lot of people in this competition. And if some clubs take an interest they could get bargains!”

In recent times, Benin have been in the news for considerations to change their nickname, as it is thought the small animal no longer reflects the team's big ambitions.

According to the Benin Football Federation, moves are underway to change the name.

“We have qualified and some other big animals have not,” says Mounie.

“So we will keep this nickname. It’s part of our history.

"We are the Squirrels. And squirrels are strong.”

Benin will open their Afcon campaign against Ghana on Tuesday, before facing Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon on June 29 and July 2, respectively.

