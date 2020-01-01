Bengaluru FC: All you need to know about Norwegian forward Kristian Opseth

Kristian Opseth is the third overseas striker in the squad for the upcoming ISL ( ) season.

The Blues managed to score only 22 goals in the league stage of the previous campaign and hence, to further strengthen their attacking unit, the management have got the Thai League veteran Cleiton Silva and have retained Jamaican Deshorn Brown.

Opseth is a typical number 9 and the Norwegian will be a target-man for the wingers and over-lapping full-backs, given his aerial prowess.

He has played primarily in Norway but had stints in and .

Jersey Number: 9

Youth Career and Professional Debut

Opseth was born in Kaupanger, Norway. He joined his local side Kaupanger Idrettslag to hone his skills and then signed for Førde where he made his professional debut.

Norwegian Exploits and sojourns in Australia and Turkey

After spending a season in Førde he jumped ship and joined domestic rivals Sogndal. He did not have a good start to his stint at Sogndal as his side lost 3-0 to Stabæk. He struggled in the first season and made only 10 appearances and could not score a single goal.

But he bounced back in the next campaign and in 26 matches he netted 16 goals. He also scored a hat-trick against Brann. There was once again a dip in form in the third year and he lost his place in the starting XI. He made 18 appearances, out of which 16 were from the bench. He managed to score only twice.

In 2017 he changed teams and joined FK Bodo. A different stomping ground helped him to regain his mojo and in his first season, he racked up more than 1300 minutes and scored 12 goals. He even scored two hattricks in the season against Arendal and Ullensaker respectively.

He bettered his numbers in the next season as he went on to score 16 goals. He bowed out of the club after a decent campaign netting 10 goals in 30 appearances.

In 2018 he left Norway for the first time to join Turkish side Erzurumspor. He stayed there for a single season where he scored just one goal in 12 outings. Thereafter, he went on to join Adelaide United in Australia.

International Record

Opseth has not represented Norway at any level.

Last stint

Opseth was a regular at the Reds and he managed to score six times in 21 appearances in the league. After his contract ended with the Australian side he was snapped up by Bengaluru FC.