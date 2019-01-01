Bengaluru FC sign Indian Arrows duo Prabhsukhan Gill and Suresh Wangjam

Bengaluru FC paid a sizeable fee to the AIFF to bring the youngsters on board...

have roped in duo Suresh Wangjam and Prabhsukhan Gill. The ISL club had to pay a sizable developmental fee to the All Football Federation (AIFF) AIFF to sign the young duo.

18-year old has Suresh has been an anchor in midfield for Indian Arrows alongside Amarjit Singh and has made nine appearances in 2018-19. Goalkeeper Gill, also 18, has made 18 appearances for Indian Arrows in I-League and has kept five clean sheets.

“Everyone knows that Bengaluru FC has been a successful team for a number of years and for me to have the opportunity to be a part of that journey makes me very happy. Almost every player I have come across has expressed their desire to join this club and I am really excited to get this chance, and I look forward to making the most of it,” Wangjam said after putting pen to paper on a two-year deal.

After two seasons with the Indian Arrows, Suresh will now take the next big step in his career as he will be playing with a professional outfit in the (ISL). In the previous season, he appeared in 11 matches and racked up over 1000 minutes in I-League.

“I’ve only heard good things about Bengaluru FC and I can’t wait to begin pre-season with this team. To be in the company and share the pitch with players like Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is something I am looking forward to because I stand to learn a lot and improve myself,” said Gill, after completing formalities for a one-year deal.

Gill's performance against in the ongoing Super Cup was noteworthy as he made four brilliant saves to deny the opposition from scoring.

He made his debut in I-League against in the previous season. With every passing match, his performance and confidence improved and in the recently concluded I-League campaign he hardly ever put a foot wrong.



Bengaluru FC are the current ISL champions and had recently handed a contract extension to their Spanish head coach Carles Cuadrat.

