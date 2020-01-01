Bengaluru FC: All you need to know about Brazilian forward Cleiton Silva

GOAL takes a look at the career of sign Thai-League's all-time top scorer Cleiton Silva...

had struggled in front of goal in the previous season. In came Brazilian Cleiton Silva. The Blues have also roped in Kristian Opseth from Adelaide United, apart from retaining Deshorn Brown from the previous campaign.

Silva has been a lethal marksman and is the all-time leading goalscorer of Thai League T1. He is a versatile forward who can be deployed in any position in a three-man frontline.

He was the first foreign player to be signed by Bengaluru this season on a one-year deal, with an option to extend for another year.

More teams

Jersey Number: 23

Youth Career and Professional Debut

Silva is a product of Madureira EC based in the city of Rio de Janeiro. In 2008, he was promoted to the senior team of the club and in his very first season, he made 37 appearances and scored 15 goals.

Thai League Exploits

After spending a season in , he flew for to join Super Power Samut Prakan in 2010. He established himself as a regular starter for The Powers and netted 17 times in 28 appearances in two years.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

In 2012, he was signed by BEC Tero Sasana and in this campaign, he not only fired his team to the Thai League championship but also won the Golden Boot by scoring 24 goals. In March 2013, he even won Thai Player of the Month award and Striker of the Year gong for his consistent displays on the pitch.

After a fantastic season, he got an offer from to join Delfines in Liga MX. But he failed to replicate his form, scoring just one goal in eight appearances. Soon he returned to and signed for Muangthong United.

Silva took some time to settle down and after a relatively quiet first season, he burst onto the scene in the next by scoring 25 goals in 33 appearances. He carried his rich vein of form in the following season as well and this time, scoring 33 goals in 36 appearances across all competitions.

Muangthong won both the league title and the League Cup in that season and Silva became the first foreigner to score 100 goals in Thai League. He also achieved the distinction of participating in the AFC in that campaign.

In 2017, he flew to to join Shanghai Shenxin where he had a decent spell scoring 17 goals in 26 appearances. But at the end of the season, he returned to Thailand to join Chiangrai United. His goal-scoring prowess started to wane as he scored just five times in 17 matches.

International Record

Silva has not represented Brazil at any level.

Last Stint

Silva joined Suphanburi FC in 2018 and in 42 appearances, he scored 20 goals. With 11 goals he was the top scorer of the club in 2019. After his contract ended with The War Elephants at the end of the 2019-20 season he was roped in by Bengaluru FC.