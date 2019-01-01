Bengali-Fode Koita on target for Kasimpasa in Yeni Malatyaspor draw

The Guinea international opened his goal account for 2019-20 season at the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadium on Sunday

Bengali-Fode Koita scored a goal for Kasimpasa in their 2-2 draw against Yeni Malatyaspor in Sunday's Turkish Super Lig encounter.

Koita opened the scoring for the hosts in the 13th minute, to register his first league goal of the season in his fifth outing.

The Guinea forward was his action for 90 minutes but his opening goal was not enough for Kemal Ozdes' side to pick up their fourth win in the Turkish top-flight.

Koita will be aiming to inspire Kasimpasa to victory when they visit for their next top-flight game on Friday.

They are 10th in the Super Lig table after gathering 12 points from 10 matches.