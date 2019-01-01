Benfica demolish Nacional 10-0 in biggest Primeira Liga win for 55 years

The Estadio da Luz bore witness to a scintillating 90 minutes of football from the hosts, who reached double figures for the first time since 1964

Benfica delivered the biggest margin of victory in the Primeira Liga for 55 years thanks to a sensational 10-0 hammering of Nacional on Sunday.

Bruno Lage's side went into the game on the back of a five-match winning streak in the league and a goal in the opening minute from Alejandro Grimaldo set the tone for the visitors' torrid outing at Estadio da Luz.

Haris Seferovic scored a brace to make it 3-0 at half-time, Joao Felix added a fourth, Pizzi converted a penalty and there were further strikes from Ferro and Ruben Dias to make it 7-0 in the 64th minute.

Lage sent on Jonas and he netted goals either side of one from Rafa to complete the rout, the scoreline matching Benfica's win over Seixal in 1964 - the last time any Primeira Liga team won by a 10-goal margin.

The win was not enough to restore the Lisbon side to the top of the Primeira Liga on Sunday.

Porto remain ahead despite their draw away to Moreirense, although they saw their advantage cut to just a single point thanks to Benfica's heroics.

With so little between the two teams goal difference may still come into play at the end of the season if head-to-head results between the two teams finish level.

Benfica, then, received a welcome boost in that department with Sunday's rout, and now enjoy a positive margin of 37 goals compared to their rivals' 30.