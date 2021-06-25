Benfica approach Liverpool about Wilson, with West Brom & Brentford also keen on £12m-rated winger

The Wales international is keen to secure a move away from Anfield, with the Reds open to a summer sale

Benfica have asked about Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, Goal has learned, with West Brom and Brentford also keen on the Wales international.

On the back of loan spells at Hull City, Derby, Bournemouth and Cardiff, the talented 24-year-old is eager to secure a move away from Anfield and put down roots.

The Reds are open to talks, with a permanent transfer being sought for a player valued for a fee of at least £12 million ($17m).

Who wants Wilson?

Portuguese giants Benfica have enquired as to Wilson's availability; however, they are unlikely to meet Liverpool's asking price for a player who has made just two competitive appearances for the Reds.

No formal offer is on the table as it is clear that the two sides are a long way apart in their respective valuations, and that is leaving the door open for others to make a move.

Premier League new boys Brentford are mulling over their options ahead of a return to the big time, while West Brom are eager to bounce back as quickly as possible after suffering relegation in 2020-21.

Fulham could also come into contention, as they also prepare for life back in the Championship.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper is seeing a move to Craven Cottage mooted and he may be tempted to launch a raid for Wilson - having previously worked with the Welshman in Liverpool's academy ranks.

Benfica are expected to hold further talks, though, despite hitting an early stumbling block and could present an ambitious performer with an entirely new challenge.

Any other business?

As Liverpool open themselves up to discussions regarding Wilson, the same approach is being taken with Marko Grujic.

The Serbia international midfielder is another of those to have taken in a succession of loan spells.

Article continues below

The most recent of those saw the 25-year-old spend a season at Porto, and the Portuguese outfit are keen on doing another deal.

Teams in Germany, where Grujic has previously spent time with Hertha Berlin, are also understood to be keen, with Liverpool looking to put a permanent transfer in place.

Further reading