‘Bench role will have Pogba considering move’ – Owen sees Man Utd star facing big future call

The former Red Devils striker is surprised to see a World Cup winner filling a bit-part role and accepts that he will need to weigh up his options

Paul Pogba will “consider his options” if he remains stuck on the bench at , says Michael Owen, with the World Cup winner considered too good not to be mulling over a move.

The international has been named among the substitutes for the Red Devils’ last two outings.

He saw game time in and Premier League meetings with and , but took in just 39 minutes of action across those two fixtures combined.

The 27-year-old has admitted to enduring a tough time at club level, as he continues to star for his country, and transfer talk is building again despite being tied to a contract through to 2022.

Owen believes Pogba will be giving serious thought to his future, with United and their club-record signing needing to find a solution that suits all parties.

The former Red Devils striker told Metro: “United have still to find their rhythm and they must find a way to get their best players all on the pitch at the same time, which is obviously easier said than done.

“You can’t keep Pogba on the bench, and if he can’t secure a regular place in the side soon, he may have to consider his options.”

Owen is not the first to suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to find a role for a potential match-winner within his side, with Phil Neville having told Premier League Productions: “I still think it’s absolutely disgraceful that Pogba can’t get in that team.

“For United to win a league, for United to be successful, for United to play the style of football that Ole wants them to play, then Pogba has to play.

“You can play one of them [Nemanja] Matic, Fred or [Scott] McTominay and then you play Pogba with Fernandes.”

While Owen and Neville believe Pogba should be treated like a star at Old Trafford, Paul Ince has pointed out that no one player is bigger than the club –especially at 13-time Premier League champions United.

He has told Ladbrokes of a divisive figure: “I love Pogba. I think he’s a world-class player on his day. We saw that at . But since he’s come to Manchester United it’s been nothing but problems.

“If I’m Paul Pogba, I’m sitting on the bench thinking ‘hang on, I’ve got Fred, Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes all playing in midfield and I’m sat on the bench? There’s got to be something wrong with me'.

“Man United is not about Paul Pogba.”