Bellerin trolls West Brom & Pulis as he congratulates Gnabry on winning Bayern's Player of the Season

The Gunners full-back has called the Baggies out for failing to put their full faith in a player who has gone on to excel in Germany

right-back Hector Bellerin has trolled and former manager Tony Pulis on Twitter as he congratulated Serge Gnabry on winning 's Player of the Season award.

Former Baggies boss Pulis infamously said that the winger was "not at the level required" to play for West Brom after joining on loan from the Gunners in the summer of 2015.

Gnabry had already made a handful of appearances for Arsenal at that point, making his senior debut in the 2012-13 season and scoring his first senior goal the next campaign against Swansea.

However, a knee injury stalled his progress and he was loaned out to pick up more regular minutes as he found his way back to full fitness, but was never really given a chance under Pulis.

Indeed, the Baggies played Gnabry just three times during that spell - once off the bench in the Premier League and twice from the start in the - before sending him to train with the youth team.

That failed loan move convinced Gnabry he needed to leave in order to further his career, and completed a move to at the end of the season.

He impressed immediately, scoring 11 goals and attracting interest from Bayern Munich, who signed him the season after.

Not good enough to play for West Brom though🙄🙄 Congrats my bro I always knew you were the best 🌟@SergeGnabry https://t.co/dTYrcPjRay — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) June 22, 2019

The giants would then loan him out to , where he again enjoyed success, scoring 10 goals and adding seven assists.

Gnabry returned to Bayern last summer and, in his first season with the club, netted 13 times and notched nine assists as the Bavarian outfit won a domestic double, winning both the league and the DFB-Pokal.

The 23-year-old also won Bayern's Player of the Season award, and former Gunners team-mate Bellerin sent his congratulations on social media, poking fun at Pulis' assessment of the winger in light of his current achievements.

With the Gunners struggling at present and lacking quality wide options, many fans may well be regretting Arsene Wenger's decision to allow the promising youngster to leave in 2016.