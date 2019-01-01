Beckham & Scholes set the standard for Pereira as he follows in illustrious footsteps at Man Utd

The Brazil international considers two legendary former England internationals to be the finest players to have emerged from the Red Devils’ academy

Andreas Pereira is looking to follow in illustrious footsteps at , with David Beckham and Paul Scholes considered to have set the standard for any academy graduates.

The Red Devils have produced plenty of home-grown talent down the years.

Sir Alex Ferguson was the one to benefit from the fabled Class of ’92 which delivered the likes of Beckham, Scholes, Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt.

Their success has not been replicated by the generations which have followed, but the production line remains in full working order at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s class of 2019-20 contains the likes of Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Mason Greenwood, Brandon Williams and Pereira.

They are all aware of what has gone before them and how high the bar has been raised.

Asked to pick the best player to have come through the ranks, Periera told United’s official website: “That’s difficult, but I would say Paul Scholes and David Beckham.

“Of course, you have Giggsy who was also unbelievable but I look more at the players in my position so it’s more Scholesy or Becks for me.”

Pereira admits that he did not need to be asked twice when the opportunity came to join United’s youth ranks, with the 23-year-old saying he would advise any youngster to do likewise.

He added: “For me, United is the biggest club in the world. We have everything. We have the best coaches, the best players, the best fans and we’re known everywhere.

“I think if you’re a footballer, you want to play in big stadiums like Old Trafford. I think everybody wants to play for United.

“This talk actually happened when Timothy Fosu-Mensah came here. I was in the reserves and he was visiting. I didn’t know him at the time but I speak Dutch so he asked me what the club was like.

“He had offers from other clubs but I told him, ‘You should come here, it’s the best club in the world. Don’t even think about it. If you come here and if you work hard, you will get a chance in the first team.’ Then he came, and to this day he remembers my advice.”

Pereira has had to be patient in pursuit of regular recognition, but is getting that now and is living the dream with one of the world’s most prestigious clubs.

“The first day I arrived, I met all the players and I was very nervous,” said the -born international.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was in the training gear and I looked down and I saw the badge on. I thought, ‘I’m at Manchester United. I need to pinch myself.’ Then I said, ‘Now I need to work hard because I want to play in the first team and I want to get there.’

“I remember the first training session, we played rugby! It was, for me, different because I had never really played it so I wasn’t used to it. It was a nice experience and it helped me to get tough.”