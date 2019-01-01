Beckham excited by 'mature' Solskjaer at Manchester United

The pair achieved great things together on the pitch at Old Trafford and Beckham believes Solskjaer has what it takes to make an impact from the bench

Former idol David Beckham has thrown his weight behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to steer the Red Devils to success.

Beckham and Solskjaer shared a pitch during one of United's most successful spells in their history, with the pair both writing their way into club folklore.

Most notably, both starred during the Reds' agonising 2-1 win over in 1999 which sealed their second title, while also lifting no less than five Premier League titles together under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Solskjaer has now helped to steady the ship as interim manager since Jose Mourinho was relieved of his duties midway through the current season, leading United to fifth place so far in the league while also inspiring a memorable comeback victory over in the Champions League to make the last eight.

And Beckham believes that the Norwegian's extensive experience at Old Trafford has made for an effortless transition onto the bench.

"Ole has just come in. He gains that respect from the players because he had done it. He'd been there on the biggest stage and won, he's been successful," he signalled to ESPN.

"As a manager he's done it in a mature way, a way that is respected by not just younger people but older ones.

"Having the support of The Boss [Ferguson] has also helped him and given him confidence. When you get results like he's had, that's great.

"To see someone that knows the club, that understands the club, come in and do as well as he has done has been great... what he's done, makes us as ex-teammates very proud. It's exciting."

Solskjaer suffered a rare setback as United boss on Saturday, when ended the club's interest in the with a 2-1 victory.

The result marked just the third defeat for the manager since taking over in December, and he will now have the international break to regroup ahead of a final push for Champions League qualification.

United resume Premier League duties on March 30 at home to , before hosting in the first leg of the European quarter on April 10.