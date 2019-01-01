'Be your own person!' - Pogba urged to ignore agent Raiola by Man Utd legend

Bryan Robson believes the France international should focus on his Old Trafford career and ignore ongoing transfer speculation

icon Bryan Robson hopes Paul Pogba will knuckle down amid ongoing transfer speculation linking him with a move away from the Red Devils.

The international has been strongly linked with a summer move away from Old Trafford and has admitted the time has come for "a new challenge somewhere else".

Pogba's agent Mino Raiola is often vocal when it comes to his player's futures, though Robson is keen for Pogba to remain focused despite talk of a return to or a possible switch to Spanish giants .

Having joined United three years ago, Pogba insisted there was "no need" to speak about his future following the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Perth Glory though reports concerning a move are rife.

Robson, however, believes the 26-year-old should be the sole master of his destiny and hopes outside influences don't sway his decision.

"Players are influenced far too much by their agents instead of making their own decisions," Robson told the Evening Standard.

"OK, you might want some advice on what you might sign for and when you do move but you are your own person, you can show the path you want to do in your own career.

"I don't think many players do that. They are always taking advice from agents.

"Obviously agents want players to move on because they make money.

Article continues below

"Players should have a good look at themselves in the mirror and make what they want to make from their football career."

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is working with Pogba fully in his plans ahead of the new season as the Manchester club look to return to the top four and beyond following last year's disappointing sixth-place finish.

The Red Devils open the Premier League season against on August 11, though whether Pogba will line up at Old Trafford, only time will tell.