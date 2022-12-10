'The end of the year could have gone better' - Bayern star Neuer's 'season over' after breaking leg while skiing following Germany's World Cup exit

Manuel Neuer suffered a lower leg fracture while skiing and has undergone a surgery which he says will rule him out for the remainder of the season.

Neuer fractured his leg while skiing

Successfully underwent surgery

Out for the season

WHAT HAPPENED? The German goalkeeper himself confirmed that due to the fracture and the resulting surgery he will remain out of action for the rest of the ongoing season. He injured himself while on a skiing holiday after Germany's disastrous World Cup group stage exit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neuer headed home early from the World Cup after Germany were eliminated from the group stage. They gathered four points from three matches and finished below Japan and Spain. This was Germany's second consecutive group phase exit from the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID?: Sharing a photograph of himself in a hospital bed, Neuer wrote: "Hey guys, what can I say, the end of the year could have definitely gone better... While I was trying to get my head clear while ski touring, I suffered a lower leg fracture. Yesterday's surgery went well. Many thanks to the doctors! However, it hurts to know that the current season is over for me. Take care! Your Manuel."

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? In Neuer's absence, second-choice custodian Sven Ulreich is likely to slot into starting line-up. The 34-year-old goalkeeper has appeared in eight matches for Bayern Munich thus far in 2022-23, including three Bundesliga games.