Bayern Munich's Choupo-Moting scores first Bundesliga goal of the season while Bentaleb misses penalty in Schalke 04 loss

The Cameroon and Algeria internationals had mixed fortunes in Saturday's Bundesliga games

Eric Choupo-Moting scored his maiden Bundesliga goal of the season as Bayern Munich stretched their dominance in Germany with a 4-1 win over FC Cologne on Saturday.

The Cameroon captain who was making his 13th league appearance started alongside Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala in the frontline.

18 minutes into the encounter at the Allianz Arena, Choupo-Moting broke the deadlock courtesy of Leon Goretzka's assist. The German midfielder went on to bag a hat-trick of assists.

Lewandowski doubled the lead for the hosts before half-time but Tunisia's Ellyes Skhiri pulled a goal back for FC Cologne, four minutes after the restart.

Skhiri’s effort was not enough to inspire a comeback as Bayern Munich went on to score three second-half goals with Serge Gnabry, who replaced Choupo-Moting in the 64th minute, scoring a brace within four minutes.

Nigeria forward Emmanuel Dennis played for 45 minutes before he was replaced at half-time.

The 23-year-old who moved to Germany on loan from Club Brugge in January is yet to break his duck in the Bundesliga after five appearances.

Bayern Munich lead the Bundesliga standings with 52 points from 23 matches while FC Cologne dropped to 14th with 21 points from the same number of games.

Elsewhere, Algeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb missed a penalty as Schalke 04 continued their league woes with a 5-1 defeat at Stuttgart.

Bentaleb was introduced as a 56th-minute substitute, as the Royal Blues remain winless in their last eight league games.

Meanwhile, Morocco playmaker Amine Harit played the entire duration for Schalke 04 while DR Congo winger Silas Wamangituka saw 86 minutes of action for Stuttgart.

Saturday's loss left Schalke 04 unmoved from the bottom of the Bundesliga table with nine points from 23 matches, having won just a game so far this season.