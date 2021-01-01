Bayern Munich want to sign on-loan USMNT teenager Che, confirms Berhalter

The 17-year-old has made a major impression since joining from FC Dallas in February

U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter has confirmed that Bayern Munich want to sign on-loan defender Justin Che to a permanent deal.

The 17-year-old has made a major impression with the Bundesliga champions since joining from FC Dallas in February, training with Bayern’s first team and making eight appearances for Bayern II.

Che earned his first senior call-up to the USMNT this month after his displays in Germany.

What was said?

"Justin has incredible potential and made such a great impression at Sabener Strasse that Munich want to keep him," Berhalter told Sport Bild.

"Bayern are a great club and it is a great sign when those in charge believe in this young player and plan for the future with him.

"It's a great honour for Justin and a strong symbol for us as a U.S. team. If Justin continues to play at Bayern, it will help him develop and improve the quality of our national team."

Berhalter speaks out on other Germany-based USMNT stars

In addition to Che, Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe earned his first senior USMNT call-up this month for a friendly against Switzerland.

Hoppe enjoyed a breakout six-goal campaign for Schalke this term, though the Royal Blues finished bottom of the Bundesliga and were relegated.

"Matthew just played a strong season for a young player," Berhalter said of the 20-year-old. "I really like his development."

Asked if Hoppe should stay at Schalke as they move to the second division, Berhalter said: "Hard to say. Usually Schalke has to play for promotion and if Matthew plays an important role in this mission, it would be good for his personality and his development.

"If the club managed to get promoted again thanks to his goals, that would be huge for him."

Berhalter also spoke about teenage Borussia Dortmund star Gio Reyna, saying: "He has integrated well with the national team, has convinced in training and in the games. I am very happy with his development."

