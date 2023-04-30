Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Bayern Munich capitalize on Dortmund's slip up and go top of Bundesliga?

Bayern Munich receive another lease on life as Dortmund drop points against Bochum. Can Tuchel's side go on top of Bundesliga with a win today?

Bayern Munich come into this game on the back of a 3-1 loss to Mainz in their last game. The Bavarian giants were knocked out by Man City in the UEFA Champions League and are currently competing for just one title. Their record against Hertha is solid, having not lost any of their last 27 games against the side. The German giants are trying to find their footing under new head coach, Thomas Tuchel, having won just two of their first seven games.

Hertha Berlin come into this fixture on the back of a 4-2 loss to Werder Bremen and find themselves at the bottom of the table. With just 22 points from 29 games, they have the joint worst record in the history of Bundesliga since the three point system. They will be hoping to cause Bayern some problems in their bid to win the title again.

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin confirmed lineups

Bayern Munich XI (4-2-3-1): Sommer; Mazroui, Pavard, De Ligt, Cancelo; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Mane

Hertha Berlin XI (4-4-2): Christensen; Kenny, Uremovic, Rogel, Plattenhardt; Lukebakio, Tousart, Boetius, Mittelstadt; Ngankam, Niederlechner

Bayern Munich vs Hertha Berlin LIVE updates

Bayern Munich's upcoming fixtures

Bayern Munich will face Werder Bremen, Schalke, RB Leipzig and Koln in their final four Bundesliga fixtures as Tuchel's men look to secure another Bundesliga title.