Bayern Munich star Davies signs new contract until 2025
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has signed a new contract with the Bundesliga champions until 2025.
The 19-year-old Canada international has impressed while playing at left back for the German side in the 2019/20 campaign, and has been rewarded with a new five-year contract.
Davies made 21 league appearances for Bayern this season, scoring once, before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The deal was announced with a video on Twitter , showing Davies printing his own Bayern shirt with his name and the number '2025' on the back, while Bayern's website accompanied their announcement of the deal with a picture of the player and board members sat at a socially safe two-metre distance from each other, all wearing facemasks as he signed his conract.
More to follow.