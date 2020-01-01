Bayern Munich star Davies signs new contract until 2025

The Canadian international has impressed for the Bundesliga side this season while playing at left back, and has been rewarded with a five-year deal.

star Alphonso Davies has signed a new contract with the champions until 2025.

The 19-year-old Canada international has impressed while playing at left back for the German side in the 2019/20 campaign, and has been rewarded with a new five-year contract.

Davies made 21 league appearances for Bayern this season, scoring once, before the campaign was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The deal was announced with a video on Twitter , showing Davies printing his own Bayern shirt with his name and the number '2025' on the back, while Bayern's website accompanied their announcement of the deal with a picture of the player and board members sat at a socially safe two-metre distance from each other, all wearing facemasks as he signed his conract.

