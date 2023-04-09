Bayern Munich skipper Joshua Kimmich forced to apologise after sparking BRAWL by celebrating in front of Freiburg fans

- Kimmich sparked controversy with celebration
- Apologised for 'unsportsmanlike' behaviour
- Bayern Munich edged out Freiburg
WHAT HAPPENED? The league leaders edged out Freiburg courtesy of Matthijs de Ligt's 51st-minute strike in a crucial Bundesliga clash on Saturday. Bayern got their revenge for getting knocked out of the DFB Pokal by the same opponents during midweek.
Controversy erupted after the full-time whistle as Joshua Kimmich, who donned the captain's armband, headed toward the Freiburg fans and celebrated in front of them in a disrespectful manner.
The Freiburg players immediately confronted Kimmich and Michael Gregoritsch even pushed the player. The Bayern skipper was eventually escorted out of the pitch.
WHAT THEY SAID: After the game though, Kimmich apoligised while speaking to AZ, as he said, "There were a lot of emotions, we lost a lot. It was a very important victory for us. The cup was deep. I let myself be carried away, that you don't have to do it. You can look at it that way, it was unsportsmanlike."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was Bayern Munich's second league win on the trot since Thomas Tuchel replaced Julian Nagelsmann at the helm. The league leaders now have a two-point lead over Borussia Dortmund.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
Getty Images
Getty ImagesGetty Images
WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Tuchel's side will next take on Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash on April 11.