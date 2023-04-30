Bayern Munich linked with shock move for Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as alternative to Harry Kane

Bayern Munich are reportedly eyeing a shock move to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa this summer, if they cannot land Harry Kane from Tottenham.

Watkins has scored 14 Premier League goals

Contract expires in 2025

Bayern have sent scouts to watch Villa ace

WHAT HAPPENED? Watkins appears to have come onto Bayern's radar as they look for a new striker this summer. The German club are interested in Kane but the Daily Mirror reports that they could instead move for Watkins if they feel the England captain isn't attainable.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Watkins has been superb under new Villa boss Unai Emery, scoring 14 times, with 11 of his goals coming in the last 14 games. Bayern are said to have sent a scout to watch the striker against Fulham.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It remains to be seen how much Watkins would cost, but he has two years remaining on his deal and has become an England international in recent months, playing seven times under Gareth Southgate.

WHAT NEXT FOR WATKINS? Villa are continuing to push for Europe and sit sixth in the Premier League table; they face Manchester United on Sunday.