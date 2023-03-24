CONFIRMED: Bayern Munich sack Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel brought in as replacement

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have axed Julian Nagelsmann and will bring in Thomas Tuchel as his replacement, the club confirmed on Friday.

Bayern ready for new leadership

Nagelsmann sacked

Tuchel to take over

WHAT HAPPENED? Nagelsmann's future at Bayern is over, with the Bavarian giants sacking the 35-year-old, the club confirmed on Friday. They have brought in former Chelsea and PSG manager Tuchel as a replacement, with the new manager penning a 2.5 year contract with the Bundesliga side.

Fabrizio Romano first reported the news late Thursday night.

WHAT THEY SAID: The club announced Nagelsmann's departure on Friday evening:

"FC Bayern Munich has released coach Julian Nagelsmann. The chairman of the board, Oliver Kahn, and sports director, Hasan Salihamidzic, came to this decision in coordination with the president, Herbert Hainer.

"Nagelsmann will be succeeded by Thomas Tuchel. Tuchel has been given a contract until June 30, 2025 and will lead training for the first time on Monday. With Nagelsmann, the assistant coaches Dino Toppmöller, Benjamin Gluck and Xaver Zembrod will also be released."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kahn also spoke on Nagelsmann's departure.

"We have come to the realization that the quality of our squad - despite the German championship last year - has shown itself less and less often," Kahn said. "After the World Cup we played less and less successfully and attractively, the strong fluctuations in performance called our goals into question this season, but also beyond this season."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bayern went into the international break off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. The result, coupled with Dortmund's 6-1 win over Koln, means the squad have been knocked off the top of the table. Bayern host Dortmund immediately after the international break in Der Klassiker and will slip four points behind Edin Terzic's side if they are beaten.

Bayern are through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League but face a stiff test next against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The fixture sees Pep Guardiola take on his former side with the winners of the tie set to face Real Madrid or Chelsea for a place in the final.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Bayern face some critical fixtures when the team returns to action after the international break. First up is the visit from Dortmund, followed by a DFB-Pokal quarter-final clash with Freiburg. The two sides then meet again in the league before Bayern head to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City. Tuchel will lead Bayern training for the first time on Monday.