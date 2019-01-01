Bayern Munich refusing to let Lucas join up with France squad

The defender has missed his club's last two games and is one of several big names to be unavailable, including captain Lloris

will not allow Lucas Hernandez to link up with the squad over the international break, the side's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has declared.

Lucas was on Friday included in Didier Deschamps' 23-man squad for the world champions' upcoming qualifiers against and .

However, the 23-year-old has missed Bayern's last two matches with a knee injury and Salihamidzic is refusing to let him join up with his national side while he recovers.

The same applies for international David Alaba, who suffered a hairline fracture to his rib in the 7-2 victory against on Tuesday.

"We will notify the national teams that their players are not doing fine, that they are injured. Then the doctors will speak," he said.

The German champions are at risk of breaching FIFA regulations but Salihamidzic added both players will "definitely" not leave Bayern.

Bayern head coach Niko Kovac weighed in on the club-versus-country row after his side's 2-1 home loss to on Saturday.

"We have our point of view and we have a duty to the players," Salihamidzic said. "If the players are diagnosed with an injury, it's clear that they cannot be used."

Hugo Lloris will also be missing for Deschamps’ side.

The Tottenham goalkeeper was stretchered off after dislocating his elbow in his club’s 3-0 loss to in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs have not set a timetable for his return, but he is certain to miss France’s upcoming games and has already been replaced in the squad by Mike Maignan of .

Maignan has been in the squad for the last five France games, but is yet to make an appearance.

Article continues below

The other goalkeepers alongside Maignan are Alphonse Areola of , who made his first start of the year on Saturday and ’s Steve Mandanda.

As well as Hernandez and Lloris the World Cup holders will be without Paul Pogba and Ousmane Dembele, who are not fit enough to play.

N’Golo Kante will return to the national team setup, after missing out last time when he was unfit.