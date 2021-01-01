'Bayern's quality is quite something!' - Jurgen Klinsmann compares 'nearly unbeatable' Bavarians to Barcelona

Jurgen Klinsmann believes Bayern Munich's current squad is nearly unbeatable...

German football legend Jurgen Klinsmann feels that Hansi Flick's current Bayern Munich team can be compared to the all-conquering FC Barcelona that featured the likes of Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta.

The former Bayern player is in awe of the quality of the current Bayern squad and believes they resemble the La Liga giants during the period when the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta, Carlos Puyol and Lionel Messi played together in the same team.

The 56-year-old, while speaking to reporters from India ahead of a mouthwatering Der Klassiker clash between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, also said that Dortmund is under more pressure to take all three points from the game.

Bayern are currently at the top of the table in the Bundesliga but are only two points ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig. Dortmund, on the other hand, have had an up-and-down campaign and are fourth on the table, 13 points off the top after 23 games.

What Klinsmann said

"Bayern Munich, over the last few years, have been a role model for consistency. They have always aimed for titles every year and no better year than now, they have won six titles! The cultural drive has been exceptional and maintaining that has been a challenge. That's what other teams struggle with the most, to stay consistent.

"It all started in the 1970s. (Franz) Beckenbauer, (Paul) Breitner, these phenomenal players won the World Cup in 1974. (Uli) Hoeneß became the general manager at a very young age. The other legends are always part of this development. These people made sure that there is always a lot of drive and ambition at the club. They explained to players who came to Bayern what is expected of them," the former United States national team manager began when he was asked about Bayern's dominance over the years.

The Bavarians have a superior head-to-head record against Dortmund and have won the last four meetings between these two teams. Flick's team, who won the UEFA Champions League last season, also recently lifted the Club World Cup trophy. They also have a record eight consecutive Bundesliga title victories to their name.

"The squad has a lot of quality and also the right players, One thing is to have great players and it is another thing to have a great team. It seems they have managed that in the last few years. At Bayern, every position is doubled with quality. If you can leave Coman and Sane on the bench, it is insane, it is quite something.

"At the moment with (Hansi) Flick, they have a manager who knows all these puzzle pieces. He has the standing and the leverage with the players to put them in place when that is needed. Overall, the cultural drive they created over the years is admirable.

"Who can we compare them to? Maybe we can compare them to the Barcelona team with Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol and Messi. Right now, they seem unbeatable but only almost. Every team is beatable at one point."

'Dortmund under pressure'

Borussia Dortmund sacked head coach Lucien Favre following a 5-1 home defeat to newly-promoted Stuttgart in December. It was also after a run of form that saw the team earn only four points in five matches.

Borussia Mönchengladbach manager Marco Rose has agreed to join Borussia Dortmund as head coach to replace interim coach Edin Terzic at the Signal Iduna Park next season.

"Dortmund have done a good job sometimes and sometimes haven't done so well. They have had to often compensate with sometimes best players leaving the club. When you think they are at the top, they lose (Christian) Pulisic, (Robert) Lewandowski, (Ousmane) Dembele, so and so," the former German international and World Cup-winner opined.

"They (Dortmund) need to figure out how to get into the top four, Champions League is a must for them. To get there, they have to go for a win against Bayern (in the Der Klassiker). Dortmund is under more pressure now. They have had an up and down season."

