Bayern Munich's interest in Ajax's Gravenberch confirmed by Salihamidzic

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed the club's interest in Ajax star Ryan Gravenberch.

Gravenberch burst onto the scene at Ajax as a 16-year-old, becoming the youngest player to appear in the Eredivisie when making his debut against PSV in September 2018.

The midfielder has since established himself as a key member of Erik ten Hag's senior squad, attracting admirers from across Europe in the process, including Bayern.

What has Salihamidzic said about Gravenberch?

GOAL has reported that Bayern have submitted an opening offer of €25 million (£21m/$27m) for Gravenberch ahead of the summer transfer window, but Ajax are set to hold out for an extra €10m.

The Netherlands international has admitted to being aware of Bayern's interest and hinted that a summer transfer is possible after the recent cessation of contract extension talks with Ajax.

Salihamidzic has now revealed that the German champions are still working on a potential deal for Gravenberch, but they are a long way from making an official announcement as it stands.

"He is a good player. We are in talks. With a transfer like this, a lot of things have to fit," the Bayern chief has told Sky90.

"It is difficult. All transfers are difficult."

Salihamidzic on Gnabry

Getty Images

Salihamidzic also discussed the speculation surrounding Serge Gnabry's future as he approaches the final year of his contract at Allianz Arena.

The former Arsenal winger has been linked with a return to the Premier League as Tottenham reportedly consider a bold approach, while Liverpool are also thought to be tracking his situation.

Article continues below

Pressed on whether Gnabry could depart when the transfer market reopens, Salihamidzic replied: "I hope not, because he is a player that we value and the fans do too. I hope he stays here because he fits well in this group.

"Man can't imagine him without it."

Further reading