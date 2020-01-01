Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt: How to watch on TV in UK and US, live stream and kick-off time

The league leaders welcome the struggling Eagles to Bavaria in a repeat of the 2018 German Cup final

picked up where they left off as the returned last weekend, picking up all three points as they beat Union Berlin in 's captial city.

The Bavarians remain four points clear at the top of the table and welcome to an empty Allianz Arena on Saturday with all games being played behind closed doors.

A win for Bayern will be crucial in order to keep that gap between them and as the Bundesliga's top two face off at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday, May 26.

Eintracht had a disappointing return, losing 3-1 at home to , leaving themselves just five points above the relegation zone.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt on US & UK TV

Game Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Date Saturday, May 23 Time 5:30pm BST / 1:30pm ET Channel (US) Fox Sports 1 / Fox Deportes Channel (UK) BT Sport 1

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt live streaming in US, UK and Canada

In the United States (US), Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt can be watched live and on-demand on Foxsports.com, TUDN en Vivo, Univision NOW or by using FuboTV, with new users able to sign up for a free trial of the live sports streaming service.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt can be watched live and on-demand with BT Sport Live. UK readers can find out what football is on TV here.

US online stream UK online stream Fox / TUDN en Vivo / Univision NOW / FuboTV BT Sport Live

Bayern Munich team news and injuries

Position Bayern Munich squad Goalkeepers Neuer, Ulreich, Fruchtl, Hoffmann Defenders Odriozola, Sule, Pavard, Martinez, Boateng, Davies, Hernandez, Alaba, Mai Midfielders Thiago, Cuisance, Perisic, Dajaku, Goretzka, Singh, Kimmich, Meier, Will Forwards Lewandowski, Arp, Gnabry, Muller, Coman, Zirkzee, Wriedt

On-loan midfielder Philippe Coutinho is Bayern Munich's biggest absentee for their weekend clash with Eintracht Frankfurt thanks to an ankle injury, while Corentin Tolisso could also miss the remainder of the season with an ankle problem.

Niklas Sule and Javi Martinez are unlikely to feature this weekend or against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday as they look to build fitness after recovering from injury.

Robert Lewandowski returned last weekend after a lengthy injury layoff but showed his potency in front of goal with his 26th goal of the Bundesliga campaign. Coach Hansi Flick believes he has a chance of breaking Gerd Muller's single-season record of 40 league goals with eight games left in the campaign.

However, a yellow card would rule the international out of Tuesday's Der Klassiker, so he will be determined not to go into the referee's notebook.

Likely Bayern Munich starting XI: Neuer; Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies; Kimmich, Thiago; Muller, Goretzka, Gnabry; Lewandowski.

Eintracht Frankfurt team news and injuries

Position Eintracht Frankfurt squad Goalkeepers Trapp, Ronnow, Wiedwald, Zimmermann Defenders N'Dicka, Hinteregger, Da Costa, Toure, Falette, Chandler, Durm, Abraham, Russ Midfielders Kostic, Sow, Kamada, Gacinovic, Rode, Ilsanker, Torro, Fernandes, De Guzman, Hasebe Forwards Silva, Dost, Joveljic

Forward Goncalo Paciencia misses out on the trip to the Allianz Arena due to a thigh injury, meaning Adi Hutter will have to choose from Andre Silva or Bas Dost to start in attack.

Silva came on at half-time against Borussia Monchengladbach last weekend, scoring his fifth Bundesliga goal of the season to help make the scoreline look more respectable.

Dominik Kohr picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and will be suspended for the game with Bayern Munich, while Stefan Ilsanker is now one yellow card from a suspension of his own.

Likely Eintracht Frankfurt starting XI: Trapp; Toure, Abraham, Hinteregger, N'Dicka; Ilsanker, Rode; Chandler, Kamada, Kostic; Silva.