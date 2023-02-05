'I would have expected different behavior' - Bayern Munich director unhappy with Neuer following explosive interview

Bayern Munich director Hasan Salihamidzic has said he expected "different behaviour" from captain Manuel Neuer after he gave an explosive interview.

Neuer gave explosive interview to Athletic

Hit out at sacking of coach Tapalovic

Salihamidzic unhappy with captain

WHAT HAPPENED? In an interview with The Athletic, Neuer discussed a range of topics, explaining his decision to make a mid-season ski holiday which resulted in him breaking his leg. He also hit out at the club's sacking of goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic, describing it as "the most brutal thing I’ve experienced in my career."

While Salihamidzic suggested that he understood Neuer's pain, he expected more responsible behavior from the captain of the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to BILD, Salihamidzic said: "I understand that Manuel is personally affected. But I would have expected a different behavior from him, especially as a captain."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern acted quickly after Neuer's injury, bringing in Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer on an 18-month contract. He is expected to be the first choice keeper until the number-one makes a full recovery.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? Julian Nagelsmann's men next take on Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga clash on Sunday.