'We never reveal anything' - Bayern Munich tight-lipped on Daniel Levy's claim that Tottenham have Harry Kane buy-back clause

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund chose to remain tight-lipped on Daniel Levy's claim that Tottenham have a Harry Kane buy-back clause.

Kane joined Bayern in the summer

Levy revealed that Spurs have a buy-back clause

Bayern not giving away any details about the contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spurs chief claimed that the Premier League side inserted a buy-back option in the deal that saw Kane leave to join Bayern for a figure of over €100 million (£86m/$110m) in the summer. It is believed that Tottenham have the right to match any future offer for Kane, who has been off to a flying start in Germany and even scored against Manchester United in a 4-3 win in the Champions League.

However, Freund chose to keep the cards close to his chest and did not reveal any details about the clause. Instead, he insisted that the Bavarians are planning "long-term" with the striker who has the potential to "shape an era" at the club.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We won't say anything about that [the buy-back clause]. We never reveal anything about contract details," he told DAZN.

Article continues below

"Harry is here, has left England for the first time with conviction. We have a four-year contract with him. We are very, very happy and are planning long-term with him at Bayern. He will shape this team and an era here. I'm convinced of that. He feels very comfortable and has big goals with Bayern in the coming years.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spurs gave their all to convince Kane to sign a new contract in north London in the summer but the striker was adamant to compete in the Champions League, for which Tottenham failed to qualify. Nonetheless, Levy has not given up on bringing the England international back to London and reiterated that Spurs do have the option to re-sign Kane if the striker wants to return.

“The actual precise detail of the contract with Bayern Munich should remain confidential,” Levy told Bloomberg. “All I would say is if that one day Harry wanted to come back to the Premier League, and he wanted to come to Tottenham, we would have the ability to purchase him.”

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty/GOAL

WHAT NEXT? Kane will be looking to continue his rich vein of form when Bayern host VFL Bochum in a Bundesliga fixture on Saturday.