Bayern Munich agree Sabitzer terms while RB Leipzig eye Barcelona wonderkid Ilaix

The Bavarians still need to hammer out transfer fee details with their Bundesliga rivals in order to secure the Austrian midfielder

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement on personal terms with Marcel Sabitzer, Goal and Spox can confirm, while RB Leipzig will turn around and attempt to sign Barcelona wonderkid Ilaix Moriba should they lose the Austrian midfielder.

Leipzig want €15 million (£13m/$18m) for Sabitzer, and Bayern have not decided whether to meet that request. However, Sabitzer is ready to go with personal terms decided if the Bavarians meet the demand.

Meanwhile, Ilaix, who is represented by the same agent as Sabitzer, could be a fill-in who could boost Leipzig in the long term.

Bayern questioning Sabitzer bid

Though Sabitzer has been one of Leipzig's top players for several years, Bayern are still questioning the wisdom of a bid at this stage.

With Corentin Tolisso and Michael Cuisance still on Bayern's roster, the club are unsure if spending €15m on another central midfielder is necessary.

Cuisance could still be loaned out however, as the player's agents continue to look for a move. The 22-year-old's prospects of consistent minutes at Bayern this season are not promising.

On Tuesday, RB Leipzig head of sport Florian Scholz confirmed that no official approach has yet been made for Sabitzer - even as personal terms are agreed.

"Bayern Munich have not contacted us about a player," Scholz said.

Barcelona willing to sell Ilaix for €15m

Should Sabitzer leave the club, Leipzig have identified Barcelona's teenage star Ilaix as a possible replacement.

Ilaix has yet to agree terms on a new Barcelona deal as his current contract enters its final season, and his feud with the club has turned ugly as Ronald Koeman has banished him to the reserves.

He can be signed for €15m - the same price as Leipzig could get for Sabitzer.

