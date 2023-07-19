Bayern Munich storm to staggering 27-0 victory in pre-season friendly - but Thomas Tuchel left rueing 'fly in the ointment'

Bayern Munich won their first pre-season friendly 27-0, but manager Thomas Tuchel was left rueing two injury blows.

  • Bayern stormed to stunning win
  • Beat FC Rottach-Egern 27-0
  • Two players pick up injuries

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern took on ninth-tier Rottach-Egern on Tuesday and ran out 27-0 winners, with thirteen players on the scoresheet. Jamal Musiala, Mathys Tel, and Marcel Sabitzer all scored five times, but Tel and strike partner Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting both picked up injuries during the runout.

WHAT THEY SAID: After the game, Tuchel spoke of "a good day of training", but he added: "Unfortunately two players are injured. That's the big fly in the ointment."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Choupo-Moting complained of discomfort in his knee after clashing with the Rottach-Egern goalkeeper, while Tel has sustained a shoulder injury. The severity of the injuries are as yet unknown.

WHAT NEXT? Bayern will next face Manchester City in an official pre-season friendly next week.

